Deadline to file B.C. speculation tax declaration has now passed

The deadline to file declarations to avoid British Columbia's speculation tax has now passed.

The tax rate is 0.5 per cent of a home's assessed value, based on property owned Dec. 31, 2018. Homeowners who wanted to file a declaration saying their property isn't vacant had until Sunday to do so.

According to the provincial government, the tax "is a key measure in tackling the housing crisis in major urban centres in British Columbia." It applies to homes that were not occupied for at least three months in 2018.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James said, as of Thursday, about 88 per cent of those who need to have already filed the declaration — most of them online.

James said the province will follow-up with those who missed the deadline, and those who are exempt won't have to pay it.

"If there are extenuating circumstances ... they have the opportunity to be able to do a follow-up," she said.

In Vancouver, where a similar but completely separate municipal tax applies, people who failed to submit their declarations by the Feb. 4 deadline faced a bylaw fine.

James added the online declaration only takes about two or three minutes to complete, and can also be done over the phone in over 100 different languages.

Majority won't pay

Many exemptions apply, even if a property was vacant.

The vast majority of British Columbians won't pay the tax. It will affect less than one per cent of the population, according to the finance ministry.

If multiple owners are listed on a property's title, they're all expected to individually complete the declaration.