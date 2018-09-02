3 mutilated skunks found dead in East Vancouver neighbourhood

The SPCA is appealing to the public for information after three skunks were found dead in East Vancouver.

Joanna Makowska found the mutilated animals in the same area over the past few weeks.

She was walking her dog when she saw the first dead skunk in a field near China Creek North Park, near Great Northern Way and East Sixth Avenue, in mid-August.

"At the time, I thought it was hit by a car and maybe stumbled onto the field and died," Makowska said.

She didn't think much of it until she found a second dead skunk in the same field less than a week later.

She said a "surgical, neat" section of the animal's back had been cut out.

'I started shaking'

On Saturday, Makowska found a third skunk with a similar wound at Eighth Avenue and St. Catherine's Street, two blocks from the park.

"I started shaking right away," she said.

"I can't believe someone's doing this. It's disgusting."

The BC SPCA and Vancouver police have since opened files into the discoveries.

Sara Dubois, chief scientific officer with the SPCA, said the skunks' injuries appear to have been caused by a human.

"This seems very deliberate and intentional," Dubois said.

She said it's the first she's heard of a skunk being disfigured in 15 years with the organization.

"Skunks aren't the easiest animal to catch, let alone [mutilate]," the officer said.

Dubois said the organization doesn't have any leads on what may have happened to the animals. Anyone who sees a dead skunk with similar injuries or who has information should call the SPCA's animal cruelty hotline.

The third animal's body will be sent for a necropsy to determine its cause of death. The first two were cleared by city crews.

Read more from CBC British Columbia