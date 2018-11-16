Dead humpback washes ashore in Tsawwassen

A dead humpback whale has washed ashore near the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed it was responding just before 11 a.m. PT Friday.

The department's Marine Mammal Response Team is on site, working with the Tsawwassen First Nation to move the carcass to another spot so a necropsy can be performed.

BC Ferries said traffic around the terminal is flowing normally.

