DEA assisting B.C. police with investigation into deaths of 2 men near Ucluelet

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have joined the investigation into the homicides of two men near Ucluelet, officials have confirmed.

Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley went missing in May after returning from an eight-week sailing trip from Panama. Their remains were discovered last month and investigators say they are treating the deaths as homicides.

Jodie Underwood, a public information officer for the DEA in Seattle, said in an email Monday that the agency's Vancouver office is assisting the RCMP as they investigate the deaths.

She declined to elaborate on why the U.S. agency is involved in the case.

Archbald, 37, and Daley, 43, were last seen leaving Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on May 16. They'd docked three days earlier.

Archbald's wife has said they were looking for a ride to Jordan River, the small surfing hamlet in southern Vancouver Island where Daley lived.

They were reported missing after they didn't call home for days.

