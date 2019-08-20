A hotel in downtown Prince George, B.C., is being demolished to make way for a new $35-million swimming pool to replace an aging pool located across the street.

The existing city-owned Four Seasons Leisure Pool is almost half a century old and showing its age.

Popular pool almost half a century old

When the Four Seasons pool opened in June 1970, there were two-hour lineups to get inside a facility called "a jewel" by the local newspaper. Now, 49 years later, it's still a popular inner-city pool, with a water slide and hot tub.

But city officials say the concrete is cracking, pipes are rusting and leaking. As well, the building's steep stairs make the pool inaccessible.

Prince George's aging downtown Four Seasons Leisure Pool has cracked concrete, rusting pipes, and leaks. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC )

"It's only functioning because we keep applying duct tape to it," said sports architect Doug Wournell.

Wournell says it's only a matter of time before caustic chemicals eat away at the swimming pool's structure.

'We keep applying duct tape'

Still, the old pool will continue operating for another three years until the new one is finished and open to swimmers.

City officials and an architect revealed problems with Prince George's aging downtown pool during a tour in 2017. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC )

The funding is already secured. In a 2017 referendum, Prince George citizens voted to pay $35 million for their new pool. The city is still finalizing the design and seeking additional grants.

But the hotel demolition now underway is the first step toward construction.

Demolition site like a war zone

The Days Inn demolition site looks like a war zone. Three stories of hotel rooms are open to the elements, with missing walls and splintered floors. Flights of stairs end in mid-air above piles of brick and metal.

Adam Homes, the city's director of engineering, says the new downtown pool "will be great compared to the old one." The new pool is slated to open in 2022. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

"It's a very big job," said Adam Homes, the city's director of engineering. "With these kind of demolitions we have to look out for hazardous materials."

Homes said the new pool will be all on one floor. It will be larger and more accessible for families and people with disabilities. And there will still be a water slide.

"It's really exciting. These are the once-in-a-lifetime projects we get to do," said Homes.

Prince George's new downtown pool is set to open in 2022.

The city also operates a second, newer pool, the Prince George Aquatic Centre, about five kilometres from downtown.