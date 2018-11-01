Spare a minute for setting back your clocks on Sunday

It's that time of year again, but not everyone is happy having to make the readjustment twice a year.

As most of B.C. prepares to turn its clocks back an hour this Sunday, citizens of the European Union are pushing to abolish the practice altogether.

Nor does northeastern B.C. observe Daylight Saving time.

This year, the Union of B.C. Municipalities heard from Hudson's Hope Mayor Gwen Johansson, who says it's time to scrap all the clock adjusting.

"Daylight Saving Time no longer serves a vital function in today's connected economy," said Johansson, who argues that the time difference between the Lower Mainland and her region impedes efficiency.

According to the Government of Canada, official times are usually regulated by the provinces and territories themselves.

But as a general rule of thumb, clocks following the North American standard for Daylight Saving Time are to be turned forward one hour on the second Sunday in March and turned back on the first Sunday of November at 2 a.m.

Practice first introduced in WW I

Though its conception is often erroneously attributed to U.S. founding father Benjamin Franklin, the practice was first proposed by entomologist George Hudson in 1895, who wanted more daylight hours to study insects.

The German Empire was the first nation to officially adopt the time change in 1916, in an effort to to conserve electricity during the First World War.

And while it was used sporadically in Canada during the Second World War, it wasn't standardized in North America until 1966.