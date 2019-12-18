Teacher arrested following allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police on Vancouver Island say they have made an arrest following "allegations of concern" involving a male teacher at a daycare in Saanichton, B.C.

The Central Saanich Police Service said it received information last week about the allegations and executed a search warrant at the Montessori Educare Daycare on East Saanich Road, during which a suspect was arrested, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

"The investigation is in relation to [the teacher's] conduct with children in his care," said Chief Constable Les Sylven.

"We have been in contact with all relevant community partners including Vancouver Island Health Authority community care licensing, and most importantly, we are working to support the families involved."

Police are requesting parents refrain from asking their children any questions about interactions with the teacher, while officers trained to interview children involved in sensitive incidents begin to contact families in the days ahead.

No charges against the teacher have yet been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Paul Brailey at 250-652-4441 ext. 3030.