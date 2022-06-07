Day passes will continue to be required at 3 popular B.C. Parks
Visitors accessing Garibaldi, Golden Ears, and Joffre Lakes parks need to reserve passes from B.C. Parks
In order to manage the volume of visitors in three of B.C.'s most popular parks, the provincial government will continue to require campers to book day-use passes.
Effective June 17, visitors will need to reserve free day passes for Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park, and three trailheads at Garibaldi Provincial Park during peak hours. The passes can be reserved at B.C. Parks online two days in advance.
Passes can also be cancelled online.
In a statement, the B.C. government said it is prolonging the day-use pass program "to maintain a balance between growing numbers of visitors and conserving the natural environment."
"Overuse has become a growing challenge in these three parks. We need to ensure that, above all, we are protecting what makes these parks special through sustainable recreation," said B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman.
Golden Ears Park and three of Garibaldi Park's trailheads will require vehicle passes, while Joffre Lakes Park will ask each person for an individual trail pass.
Discover Parks ambassadors will administer the program. The province says it continues to make improvements to the program and that it is an effective tool to reduce the impact of visitors on the environment and prevent congested parking lots, roads and trails.
"An unmanaged increase in visitors can result in trail damage and vegetation trampling, wildlife displacement and impacts to Indigenous cultural values," said the province.
B.C. Parks is investing $21.5 million for outdoor recreation, including adding campsites and upgrading facilities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?