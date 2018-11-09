Vancouver parents rally to save Downtown East Side daycare

Vancouver parents are rallying in protest over the closure of a daycare in the city's Downtown East Side.

The concerned parents say the 49-space daycare had been instrumental in supporting vulnerable children and families in Strathcona and other surrounding areas.

The Phil Bouvier Family Daycare was inclusive to all peoples but had a focus on supporting Indigenous families and was operated by the Vancouver Native Health Society (VNHS).

"This neighbourhood has the highest vulnerability rate of children anywhere in the province," said Kate Hodgson, co-ordinator of the Ray-Cam Co-operative Centre.

"Losing these spaces is really a crisis. For parents, but also for our neighbourhood as a whole," she said. "We're losing the last infant, toddler spaces in our community and we don't know where those children will go."

Hodgson spent Friday meeting with parents upset by the closure.

$42,000 child-care grant

The VNHS said in June that the daycare had to close due to financial hardship. That prompted the City of Vancouver to offer a $42,000 child-care grant to the daycare in July.

But, in August, the city said the daycare had still not met the conditions to get that funding. The conditions for the grant were to present a budget and transition plan to the city, which it says the VNHS failed to do.

A statement from the city in August said the VNHS needed to give the city a transition plan as well as an updated budget for 2018, but it wasn't done.

Melodie Mallinder was at the rally with her son, Marshall, who attended the daycare for five years.

"It was amazing. It was a big important part of his life, and I feel like this community needs it," said Mallinder.

"Child care in any community is important, but in this community where some people are struggling, it's really important."

Scott Clark, protesting among parents, said the hope is that B.C. politicians will hear the voices of the rallying families and take action.

"We hope our elected officials will step up and do whatever it takes to return this child care back to our community," said Clark.

