Crews remove wreckage of oil truck from highway outside Dawson Creek

Crews in northern B.C. have removed the charred remains of a truck and trailer that crashed and burned while hauling 40,000 litres of crude oil along Highway 49.

The vehicle crashed around 7 a.m. Saturday on the Pouce Coupe Bridge about five kilometres east of Dawson Creek and caught fire.

Officials believe most of the oil was burned up in the fire but an absorbent boom has been placed across the Pouce Coupe River to collect oil that is floating downstream.

The company that owns the truck, which has not been identified by the province, has hired an environmental contractor to assess the damage from the oil by taking water samples. Wildlife deterrents have also been put in place to keep animals away from the site.

The Ministry of Environment says it is monitoring the recovery of oil from the site.

Efforts are being made to contain oil from the tanker that spilled into the Pouce Coupe River near Dawson Creek on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. (Government of British Columbia)

Highway 49 still closed

According to Drive BC Highway 49 remains closed in both directions at the crash site. There is a detour for local vehicles along 207 Road and Briar Ridge to Highway 2.

The province said Saturday that an engineer is working to determine what, if any damage, was done to the bridge before it is reopened.