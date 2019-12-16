Mayor and his elves bring community together with 'magical' candy-cane Christmas tree

For years, a Christmas tree draped with dozens of candy canes has stood on Mayor Dale Bumstead's front lawn.

Children and adults alike grab candy canes as they walk past the property in Dawson Creek, B.C. Even a few truckers and early-morning commuters have been known to stop by to grab a treat from the tree.

"One morning we woke at 5:30 a.m. and see these lights as this vehicle pulled up in front of our house. I look out and there's a welding truck and a young guy gets out and helps himself to a candy cane on his way to work," Bumstead told Andrew Kurjata, associate producer for Daybreak North.

But Bumstead says he is not the one who replaces those candy canes every evening. No, that job goes to Gitzy and Bob, a "magical" pair of elves that sit on the tree during the day.

"The two elves Gitzy and Bob are taking it upon themselves to provide that magic to our candy cane tree and stock it every morning for the kids. And they do a great job! They have a wide variety of candy canes they've come up with ... blueberry and rainbow and cherry and peppermint..." Bumstead said.

Gitzy and Bob, the 'magical' pair of elves who apparently restock the candy-cane Christmas tree. (Dale Bumstead)

Bumstead has been the mayor of Dawson Creek, a city in northeastern B.C., for seven years.

He says he got the idea for the tree during the holidays seven years ago, when he was taking his grandchildren for a walk around his neighbourhood. One of his neighbours had a little tree with candy canes on it and told Bumstead's grandchildren to help themselves.

"We really loved the idea of that. So we decorated the front yard, I put a big tree up, and my grandchildren made a sign ... 'Candy canes, please help yourself,'" said Bumstead.

"And so we developed this candy cane tree in the front yard as part of our Christmas decorations."

Bumstead says the reaction and engagement from the community has been wonderful. He says he sees many pictures on social media of people, especially children, engaging with the tree.

"It's just unbelievable. It really is magic to me ... We really try to promote the message in our community that it's Christmas and [just try to] see it through the eyes of a child."

Listen to the full story here: