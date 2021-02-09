Dawson Creek mayor asks for community-wide vaccinations as COVID-19 infections surge

The mayor of Dawson Creek is calling on the Northern Health Authority to open a community-wide vaccination clinic to combat dramatically rising infection rates in the region.

The Northern Health COVID-19 positivity rate has surpassed 16 per cent, which is well above the provincial average of 9.8 per cent. Data from the northeast shows dramatically rising infection rates, while rates in other northern regions subside.

"It's really worrisome when I see 74 cases in the South Peace," Dale Bumstead told Carolina de Ryk, host of Daybreak North. "And when you see the RCMP detachment being impacted with confirmed cases ... that's just another segment that adds to the worry."

On Sunday, the RCMP announced it would close the Dawson Creek detachment to the public for two weeks as a result of confirmed exposures to COVID-19. RCMP phone lines and police services in the city will remain operational.

Some Dawson Creek businesses, such as the McDonald's restaurant, have closed recently for cleaning and sanitization, after confirmed exposures.

The City of Dawson Creek is home to about 13,000 people.

Earlier this month, Northern Health conducted an intensive vaccination campaign in Prince Rupert, where 7,000 shots were delivered over the course of eight days.

Bumstead reached out to Northern Health on Tuesday to see if the authority could expand vaccine services in the city, asking for a community-wide clinic open to all adults.

Northern Health is not ruling out the possibility.

In a statement, the health authority said officials are monitoring communities with high rates of COVID-19 and it may accelerate immunization programs.

"A 'whole community' approach to vaccinating residents (18+) all at once, can be taken due to population size, remoteness, accessibility to health care services, and logistics."

The health authority is now expanding vaccine access in smaller communities like Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge, as vaccine supply and logistics allow.



Bumstead is hoping for a response from Northern Health on any changes to vaccine plans in Dawson Creek in the coming days.



"People are tired, frustrated and all of us want to see an end to this," he said.