Dawson Creek getting new hospital to replace aging facility
New hospital will feature larger emergency room and is scheduled to open fall 2025
Residents of Dawson Creek in B.C.'s Peace Region will be getting a new 70-bed hospital to replace their decades-old facility.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the new hospital is something he and local officials have aspired to have built for a long time.
Dix says he's confident the $377-million project will finish on time and on budget, regardless of any pressures brought on by COVID-19.
The new hospital will feature a larger emergency room and is scheduled to open to patients in the fall of 2025.
It will provide a range of surgical services as well as chemotherapy, ambulatory care, radiology, clinical support and pharmacy services.
Dix says the province is continuing to work on bringing health-care professionals not only to northern B.C., but other communities outside of major centres.
