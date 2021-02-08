RCMP in Dawson Creek, B.C., say a woman died of exposure early Sunday after not making it back to her house from her next door neighbour's home.

Detachment commander Staff Sgt. Damon Werrell said police received a call about the woman at 10:50 a.m. PT on Feb. 7. He said officers found the woman dead outside her home.

"Our investigation determined the female had been visiting a friend the night before and had been consuming alcohol. She departed the residence at around 1 a.m. ... and unfortunately did not make it home," said Werrell.

According to weather records, temperatures dropped below –41 C early Sunday in Dawson Creek. The region is under an extreme cold weather warning, with temperatures expected to sink as low as –45 C.

Extreme cold can be a threat to life after only minutes of exposure.

People are warned to take precautions when travelling in extreme cold to ensure they make it to their destination safely. Advice includes packing warm clothes, avoiding travelling alone and maintaining contact with a friend or family member.