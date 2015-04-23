Community with highest COVID-19 case rate in B.C. declares outbreak at its hospital

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Dawson Creek and District Hospital in the medical inpatient unit, after two patients tested positive for the virus.

The health authority said it is monitoring the situation and testing to identify other cases.

This news comes after Dawson Creek was identified as the number one COVID-19 hot spot during a news conference with B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Premier John Horgan on Monday.

Dawson Creek saw the highest number of confirmed cases per capita over the past week, at a rate of 552 out of 100,000 people.

Dr. Jong Kim, chief medical health officer with Northern Health, said it's unclear why Dawson Creek is seeing such high rates of positive cases.

"It is a significant concern," he told Daybreak North host Carolina De Ryk. "We are doing enhanced contact tracing in the South Peace area."

Thirteen communities across the province, including Dawson Creek, are being prioritized to administer the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine through local pharmacies to residents over 40.

"The goal is in the next few weeks is that we vaccinate everyone over 40 in the Dawson Creek area as soon as possible," Kim said.

He encourages residents to call local pharmacies as soon as possible to find out if they are offering the vaccine and to book an appointment.

