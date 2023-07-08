Public urged to avoid area of growing wildfire burning near Mission, B.C.

The Fraser Valley Regional District is asking residents and visitors to avoid the Davis Lake area due to a growing, out-of-control wildfire burning on a mountainside east of Mission, B.C.

The Davis Lake wildfire, now a highly-visible wildfire of note, is burning in a remote area on the forested slope less than a kilometre north of Davis Lake Provincial Park, 18 kilometres north of Abbotsford.

"Due to the complexity of the landscape and persistent drought conditions, we are asking that people avoid the area completely to enable wildfire fighting activities to be prioritized," read a Friday afternoon statement from the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD).

The forest service roads (FSR) behind Davis Lake have been closed by the Ministry of Forestry's local office, and the Lost Creek and Sylvester FSRs will remain open for use by BCWS crews only.

Since being discovered Wednesday evening, the blaze has sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, which is visible from Abbotsford, Mission and neighbouring communities including Chilliwack.

High winds have fuelled growth of the blaze from 20 hectares Friday afternoon to more than 38 hectares as of Friday evening, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Donna MacPherson.

"That's due to the winds that were in the area this afternoon, which also moved to smoke out of the way and allowed us to see parts of the fire a little bit more accurately so we could map it better," MacPherson told CBC.

Access to recreational properties near Stave Lake may be limited if the fire continues to grow, MacPherson said.

"It's not threatening any structures at this time, but we are concerned about the access to that road in case the fire gets too close," said MacPherson.

BCWS says the blaze is likely human caused, and is considered a wildfire of note due to its visibility and potential threat to human life and safety.