3 people rescued after floatplane crash on Sunshine Coast

Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a floatplane crashed near Sechelt, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

The crash off Davis Bay was reported at around 12:55 p.m., according to Sunshine Coast RCMP. A tugboat was in the area at the time and managed to rescue all three people who were on board, Const. Karen Whitby told CBC.

All three people were assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Mounties were not able to say who owned the plane or from where it took off.