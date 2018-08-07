David Ward brings cinematic soul to CBC Musical Nooners Aug. 8

Vancouver-based singer David Ward brings his signature voice to the CBC Musical Nooners stage on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Ward's music draws inspiration from Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and even Disney soundtracks.

CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage at 700 Hamilton St., starting at noon and ending at 1 p.m.

Ward's upcoming album Violet, Rose + Gold will be out later this year, with the singer building on the momentum from his previous album, Transitioning.

Ward drew from a variety of inspirations during the creation of his latest work.

"To prepare for the album, I collected a big resource base... from books, to movies, to social topics," he said.

This album also featured a 12-piece orchestra and a 13-piece choir.

"There were a lot of special people who worked on this record with me," Ward said. "Many people in the choir were people who mentored me, and others were artists I've heard of before."

Violet, Rose + Gold will be released in October. To build anticipation for the release of this album, Ward is releasing a new song from the album every month.

In October, Ward will also begin a Canadian and European tour.

Check out this live performance of David Ward's single Banging on my Drum:

