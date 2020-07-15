David Sidoo sentenced to 3 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Breaking update — July 15,2020: David Sidoo, the Vancouver businessman and philanthropist who pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal was sentenced to three months in prison Tuesday in a Boston courtroom.

Sidoo lowered his head into his hands and cried as U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton chided him for his actions.

Sidoo told the judge he's "deeply ashamed."

"I make no excuses. I broke the law. I pled guilty to a crime and now I must pay for my actions," he said.

Earlier story below.

Sidoo was found to have paid $200,000 U.S. to have a professional test writer impersonated his two sons to write their SATs. The same person also flew to Vancouver to write a B.C. high school graduation exam for one of the sons.

According to the prosecution, Sidoo also worked with the scheme's mastermind, Rick Singer, to concoct a bogus story for one of his son's admission essays about the teen being held at gunpoint by a Los Angeles gang, before being saved by a rival gang member named "Nugget.

In March Sidoo pleaded guilty to one charge of mail fraud conspiracy in Boston federal court. The plea deal called for Sidoo to serve 90 days in prison and pay a $250,000 U.S. fine.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

A defence submission dated July 10 contains a list of Sidoo's charitable works and a description of how he has been impacted by being found out.

"Mr. Sidoo is a 61 year old man who made a tremendous mistake, out of misplaced love for his sons, that is inconsistent with his entire personal life story," reads the document. "Furthermore, Mr. Sidoo has suffered both physically and mentally."

David Sidoo asked that his name be removed from the field at UBC's Thunderbird Stadium. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The submission also includes letters of support from over a dozen people, including Canadian and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, former B.C. Attorney General Wally Oppal, TSN personality Farhan Lalji and former MP and cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal.

Last month Sidoo had his Order of B.C. revoked. In March his name was removed from the field at Thunderbird Stadium on the UBC campus.

Sidoo was among 50 prominent parents, university coaches and others charged in the scheme, which authorities say involved falsifying exams and creating bogus athletic credentials.