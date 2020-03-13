David Sidoo's name to be removed from UBC field

David Sidoo has asked that his name be removed from David Sidoo Field at UBC, according to a university spokesman.

UBC senior director of media relations Kirk Heinrich said the request has been accepted and an expedited process is now underway to make it happen.

The Vancouver businessman and former UBC and B.C. Lions football player pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud Friday in Boston federal court.

Sidoo paid $200,000 to have an imposter use fake IDs to pose as both his sons to write a U.S. college admissions exam and B.C. high school provincial exam.

The plea deal, which has yet to be approved by the judge, calls for Sidoo to serve 90 days in jail and pay a $250,000 US fine.

Heinrich said the signs for David Sidoo Field, which include the heading on the scoreboard at Thunderbird Stadium, will be removed in the next few weeks.

He said the amount of money Sidoo had donated to UBC was confidential.

David Sidoo in his Order of B.C. portrait in 2016. (Government of B.C.)

Meanwhile, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame is discussing whether Sidoo's induction should be revoked. In 2017, he received the WAC Bennett Award for service to the B.C. sport community.

Curator Jason Beck told CBC there is no precedent for expelling someone from the Hall of Fame.

"This is the first time we've faced a situation like this," said Beck.

In a statement, CEO Nicholas Cartmell said the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame was "currently developing a process to review the status of any honoured member who may be the subject of a legal matter."

David Sidoo talks with a UBC football player at David Sidoo Field in 2015. (Bob Frid/UBC Athletics)

Sidoo was invested into the Order of B.C. in 2016. Last year, Premier John Horgan said due process should run its course before considering whether Sidoo should have his membership in the Order withdrawn.

Mark Riddell, the American test taker who posed as Sidoo's sons, pleaded guilty to federal charges last April and has been co-operating with investigators. He has not yet been sentenced.

Sidoo's next court date is July 15.