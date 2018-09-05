B.C. professor granted bail but still detained in Slovak prison

A revered, B.C.-based professor who has spent the majority of his career researching human-rights violations against the Slovak Roma has been granted bail, nearly 10 months after he was detained in the Eastern European country.

Prof. David Scheffel, 63, has been accused of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking — charges his allies at home believe were fabricated as retaliation against the research he's done abroad, particularly into the Romani sex trade.

His bail was granted on Monday, but the professor will remain behind bars for at least three weeks as the prosecution's subsequent appeal of his bail goes through the courts.

Prof. David Scheffel has split his work between Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, B.C., and Slovakia for the better part of 20 years. The professor has been detained in the Eastern European country, since he was arrested at his home there in November of 2017. (Thompson Rivers University)

Research colleagues from around the world have expressed concern over his arrest since he was detained in November.

"It's been tough for the family, friends and professional colleagues," said longtime friend and colleague Ivan Somlai on Wednesday.

"We do all collectively consider this a travesty of justice."

'One of the few'

Scheffel has spent the better part of 30 years researching the Roma in Slovakia — one of the most marginalized populations in Europe — with a particular focus on the rampant prostitution of Romani youth.

He's been taking his anthropology students from Thompson Rivers University on field trips to live with Roma families since the mid-'90s. The University of Prešov awarded him an honorary doctorate for his work in 2012.

"He was one of the few that was willing to try and immerse himself into getting a better understanding of why this was happening," said Somlai, who launched the TRU travel program with Scheffel in 1997.

"[It's] the type of work, unfortunately, that would bring enemies."

Prof. David Scheffel took this photo in the village of Svinia, a Romani settlement in eastern Slovakia, during a research trip in the early 2000s. His colleague, Ivan Somlai, said he took the photo to the local government in an effort to convince them they were entitled to a proper paved road and other infrastructure. (David Scheffel)

Arrest in Prešov

Last August, Scheffel said Slovak authorities phoned him at home in B.C. to tell him he'd been accused of sexual misconduct but not formally charged.

The professor chose to travel back to the City of Prešov to try and clear his name on Nov. 10, but was arrested the following morning.

Scheffel — as well as his family and friends — believe his imprisonment is punishment for his work.

"This involves research that can upset and embarrass people who then can turn against you, and I think that's what happened," said Somlai.

"I know the person and the integrity that he has ... He's a wonderful family man and respected professor, and we're absolutely convinced it's contrived in his case."

From left: University of Prešov research associate Alexander Musinka, Prof. David Scheffel, Ivan Somlai and former Svinia mayor Miloslav Mihok during a research trip to the Romani village. (Ivan Somlai)

In July, the Association for Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies (ASEEES) and the Canadian Anthropology Society expressed concern about the circumstances of Scheffel's arrest.

"The information available to us suggests that the conditions in which Dr. Scheffel is being held may fall short of EU standards," said a statement from the ASEEES.

Somlai said Scheffel is being held at a district jail in Prešov.

"Intellectually, he's stayed very strong," Somlai said, pointing out that Scheffel spoke about his work for three hours at a recent hearing without any notes.

The professor has been able to communicate with his family through research partners based in Slovakia. They helped Scheffel retain Daniel Lipšic, the former prime minister of Slovakia, as counsel in July.

Canada 'limited' for options

Global Affairs Canada said the Canadian government isn't involved in Scheffel's case as he doesn't have citizenship, and officials are limited in what they can do to help non-citizens detained abroad.

The professor is Dutch, though he's been a permanent resident in Canada for more than 30 years.

Somlai said a "low point" has been the lack of help from Canadian officials, considering Scheffel's revered academic status and permanent residency.

"It's really time to get him out of there," he said.

With files from Laura Lynch

