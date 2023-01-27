A city councillor in Courtenay, B.C., has been charged with assault.

Court records show Coun. David Frisch was criminally charged last week for an offence alleged to have happened on Jan. 7.

He was released on bail after a court appearance in Courtenay on Thursday.

In a statement, the city said Frisch is on mandatory leave of absence while under investigation.

"At this time, this matter is before the courts. No further comment will be provided until the matter has been concluded," it read.

Frisch, who is in his mid-40s, has been a councillor for eight years. He was first elected in 2014, then again in 2018.

He won a third term last fall.

Frisch's next court appearance is set for Feb. 16.