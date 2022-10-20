David Eby to be sworn in as new B.C. NDP leader on Friday, party says

David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party on Friday, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as premier.

A statement from the party's chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull says after the executive's decision last night to disqualify the only other candidate, Anjali Appadurai, she will declare Eby the new leader.

Premier John Horgan had said he would leave in December, but Cull says she might adjust the election date as there is now only one candidate.

Cheers and clapping were heard from outside the NDP morning caucus meeting in Victoria on Thursday as Eby spoke to the caucus virtually.

Ravi Kahlon, Eby's campaign co-chairman, told reporters afterwards that the party has been through a difficult process but is united behind Eby.

Appadurai was disqualified late Wednesday after a report by Cull found she "engaged in serious improper conduct'' by working with third parties, including the environmental group Dogwood B.C., for membership drives on her behalf.

Outgoing Premier John Horgan, who announced his retirement earlier this year, is set to speak to media at 12:15 p.m. PT.

