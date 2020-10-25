David Eby launches campaign for leadership of the B.C. NDP

Attorney General David Eby announced Tuesday evening that he will be running for leadership of the B.C. NDP.

The speculation over his candidacy came to an end when an official campaign website went live.

"After working side-by-side with David for years, there's a reason that 48 of his NDP colleagues in the legislature from every part of the province, and from diverse backgrounds, support him in his leadership bid," reads the site's description.

Tuesday morning, Eby teased the announcement when he tweeted, "Big announcement later tonight ... stay tuned."

The attorney general is expected to speak to media about his candidacy at an event at the Kitsilano Neighbourhood House in Eby's riding of Vancouver-Point Grey at 6 p.m. PT. The event was originally scheduled for 5:15 p.m. but has been delayed.

Eby is widely viewed as the frontrunner — and possibly only candidate — to replace Premier John Horgan as leader of the B.C. NDP and premier of British Columbia.

The invitation included no further details about tonight's event, although signs point to Eby announcing his candidacy to succeed Horgan as leader.

Big announcement later tonight...stay tuned. —@Dave_Eby

One-horse race?

In late June, Horgan announced he would step down before the next provincial election, scheduled for 2024.

He cited a lack of energy after enduring treatment for throat cancer, which he says left him cancer free.

Horgan's coming departure set off speculation about who would take the reins of his party and government next.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon was expected to seek the job but two weeks ago said he would not and publicly urged his cabinet colleague Eby to seek it instead.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had officially announced their intention to run to succeed Horgan.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said she won't run, as has Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Josie Osborne, the minister of lands, has passed, and so has Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark says she won't run. Minister of State for Infrastructure Bowinn Ma has also said no. Minister of state for child care Katrina Chen has also decided to give it a miss.

Eby has thus far also refused to say, although today, that may finally change.

The party says it will formally elect its next leader by Dec. 3.