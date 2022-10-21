Soon-to-be B.C. premier David Eby lays out plan for first 100 days in office
Eby, the new leader of the B.C. NDP, will soon replace a retiring John Horgan as premier
David Eby will present a plan for his first 100 days in office at a news conference on Friday.
Eby is set to be declared the leader of British Columbia's governing New Democrats today amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.
The acclamation secures his position as premier designate for the governing NDP. He is poised to become the 37th premier of the province when Premier John Horgan retires in early December.
Eby will speak at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Chan Centre in Vancouver. CBC will livestream the event.
- Premier designate David Eby says B.C. NDP leadership acclamation 'not how any of us expected this to end'
Anjali Appadurai was removed from the leadership race by the B.C. NDP executive after a report found a third party solicited fraudulent memberships on her behalf.
Eby said he shares the mixed feelings and sadness of party members about how the leadership race ended and hopes Appadurai and her supporters can find a home with the New Democrats because they bring a lot of energy to the party.
Eby, 46, is a former B.C. attorney general and housing minister.
