Soon-to-be B.C. premier David Eby lays out plan for first 100 days in office

David Eby, new leader of the B.C. NDP party and soon-to-be premier of the province, will outline the plan for his first 100 days in office.

Eby is set to be declared the leader of British Columbia's governing New Democrats today amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.

The acclamation secures his position as premier designate for the governing NDP. He is poised to become the 37th premier of the province when Premier John Horgan retires in early December.

Eby will speak at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Chan Centre in Vancouver. CBC will livestream the event.

Anjali Appadurai was removed from the leadership race by the B.C. NDP executive after a report found a third party solicited fraudulent memberships on her behalf.

Eby said he shares the mixed feelings and sadness of party members about how the leadership race ended and hopes Appadurai and her supporters can find a home with the New Democrats because they bring a lot of energy to the party.

Eby, 46, is a former B.C. attorney general and housing minister.