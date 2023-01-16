B.C. creating permit 'hub' to streamline housing approval process: premier

The British Columbia government is creating a single hub for developers to get provincial approval for their projects in another step to tackle the housing shortage.

Premier David Eby told a news conference Monday that homebuilding authorizations in B.C. can require multiple provincial permit applications across separate ministries, each with different processes, that can sometimes take up to two years for approval.

These permits may cover things like water licences, riparian approvals, road rezoning, heritage inspections and the cleanup of contaminated sites, he said.

He said the new strategy will streamline the process by creating a single, co-ordinated approach with the goal of cutting down the approval process to a few months.

"We're expediting permits through the current system at the same time as we reform it because in a housing crisis, there is no time to waste,'' Eby said.

5% of outstanding permits related to housing: minister

As the single application process is being created, permit and authorization decisions will be expedited through a cross-ministry team focused solely on processing housing permits.

Eby said 42 new full-time staff will be hired to identify the highest-priority housing and will steer those through the process quickly and efficiently.

The province said in a news release that once those positions are filled, the team can be increased to 203 positions.

"Given our current situation, we cannot afford unnecessary delays that prevent new homes [that are] desperately needed from breaking ground,''Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon told the news conference.

He said about five per cent of the 21,000 permits currently in the provincial system are related to housing.

B.C. Premier David Eby announces 90 units of modular temporary housing during a press conference in Vancouver on Dec. 14, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"The new permanent strategy for housing is going to prioritize housing projects so we can get the housing we need built faster. A streamlined permitting process removes backlogs, so British Columbians of all ages and all incomes can access a good home that they deserve.''

Neil Moody, CEO for the Canadian Home Builders' Association of B.C., said the changes will address long-standing challenges to the industry posed by a complex provincial approval process.

"Our municipal benchmarking report showed that provincial reviews, often through multiple ministries, have contributed to prolonged approval timelines,'' Moody said in a statement.

The announcement is one of a series of measures the government is taking to try to address the housing crisis, including changing the Housing Supply Act to set targets in municipalities with the greatest housing needs and eliminating condo board rental restrictions.

On Thursday, the province announced it is establishing a $500-million Rental Protection Fund to help housing non-profits buy affordable rental buildings and save them from speculators whose property flips often lead to tenant evictions.