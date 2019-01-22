Federal minister commits to working with B.C. to combat money laundering

The federal minister for organized crime reduction has promised to work more closely with B.C. on addressing the allegedly rampant money laundering in casinos and real estate in the province.

Attorney General David Eby and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair spoke with reporters after a meeting in Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

"We're absolutely committed to working collaboratively to do what is necessary to address money laundering," Blair said.

Both politicians acknowledged an "information gap" between the two levels of government on the issue, but Eby said that's shifted within the last 24 hours. During that time, the RCMP have reached out to Peter German, head of B.C.'s independent review on money laundering, to open up lines of communication, Eby said.

"There simply wasn't information sharing happening between the RCMP and Dr. German," Eby said. "I don't know why it was happening. I know that it wasn't acceptable."

The meeting comes just days after Eby dramatically increased his estimates for how much dirty money has flowed through British Columbia in recent years. He now says as much as $2 billion moved through the province's casinos and luxury real estate market in a single year.

That money is believed to be the proceeds of crime, including illegal drugs, that needed to be cleaned through legitimate industries.

The $2-billion estimate marks a sharp increase from that given by German, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, in his independent report last summer. German had suggested more than $100 million may have been laundered in B.C.