Daughter pays tribute to father who died of COVID-19 at unveiling of Vancouver memorial
The memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society
A memorial honouring the seniors lost to COVID-19 in Vancouver's West End and Coal Harbour communities was unveiled Tuesday at the southeast corner of Davie and Thurlow streets.
The memorial pays tribute to a number of West End residents who recently passed away from COVID-19, according to an emailed statement from MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert who helped unveil it.
"In B.C., we have now lost over 200 people to COVID. The West End has suffered nearly 10 per cent of those deaths. Each one of those British Columbians lost is not just a number. They are a person with a family left behind," said Chandra Herbert.
The memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society.
"I think my dad would have been incredibly honoured to have this recognition," said daughter Samantha Monckton.
"Our family is very grateful for this and hopes that by sharing Dad's story and wisdom with his neighbourhood his memory will continue."
Monckton said she would play the song "Blue Moon" and "When the Saints Go Marching In" on the trumpet for her father outside his long-term care facility because she couldn't visit him during his final days.
The elder Monckton was 77 years old.
With files from CP
