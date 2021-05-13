Canadian border agents seize large quantity of chemical used in date rape drug

Canada Border Services Agency officers in B.C., say they have seized a large shipment of restricted chemicals, including a quantity of the controlled chemical substance used to produce GHB, the so called date rape drug.

The agency's Pacific Region Intelligence Section intercepted the delivery of a marine container Feb. 8 containing 17,852.5 litres of GBL with an estimated street value of over $1.8 million, it said Thursday in a statement.

"Through an effective and successful investigation, border services officers and intelligence personnel prevented the potential manufacture of thousands of kilograms of illegal drugs," said J.J. Chayeski, Metro Vancouver operations division director.

GBL is a restricted precursor chemical and key element used in the production of a date rape drug, according to the agency.

The B.C. RCMP's website says GBL is used to produce GHB, also called liquid ecstasy — a different drug than ecstasy — that is known to cause sedation and memory loss.

In 2019, Nanaimo RCMP issued a public warning after two women reported feeling nauseous and lightheaded within five minutes of having a drink at a local bar.

The CBSA said the investigation into the importers is ongoing.