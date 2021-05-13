Canadian border agents seize large quantity of chemical used in date rape drug
GBL, or gamma-butyrolactone, is a powerful industrial solvent also used to make liquid ecstasy
Canada Border Services Agency officers in B.C., say they have seized a large shipment of restricted chemicals, including a quantity of the controlled chemical substance used to produce GHB, the so called date rape drug.
The agency's Pacific Region Intelligence Section intercepted the delivery of a marine container Feb. 8 containing 17,852.5 litres of GBL with an estimated street value of over $1.8 million, it said Thursday in a statement.
"Through an effective and successful investigation, border services officers and intelligence personnel prevented the potential manufacture of thousands of kilograms of illegal drugs," said J.J. Chayeski, Metro Vancouver operations division director.
GBL is a restricted precursor chemical and key element used in the production of a date rape drug, according to the agency.
The B.C. RCMP's website says GBL is used to produce GHB, also called liquid ecstasy — a different drug than ecstasy — that is known to cause sedation and memory loss.
In 2019, Nanaimo RCMP issued a public warning after two women reported feeling nauseous and lightheaded within five minutes of having a drink at a local bar.
The CBSA said the investigation into the importers is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?