Dashcam captures near head-on collision with transport truck outside Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP releases dashcam footage showing a near head-on collision between a commercial truck and passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP issue public warning and ticket tractor trailer driver

A still from dashcam footage shows a truck clipping the side of a passenger coach near Revelstoke, B.C. Police say a major head-on collision was averted because of the actions of the coach driver. (RCMP)

Revelstoke RCMP is warning motorists and releasing dashcam footage showing a near head-on collision between a commercial truck and passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The commercial tractor trailer was travelling westbound on the highway approximately three kilometres from Revelstoke early Oct. 7. As it approached a curve, police say it crossed into the eastbound lane and into the path of a passenger coach carrying eight people, sideswiping the vehicle.  

Watch the video here:

Police say the defensive techniques used by the charter bus driver to avoid a major head-on collision likely saved many lives.

The highway was closed due to the accident. The driver of the tractor trailer received a ticket under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky with the Revelstoke RCMP reminded drivers to follow the posted speed limit.

"All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (advisory or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely," Grabinsky said in a release.

