Police seek dashcam footage related to fatal collision that shut down Deltaport Way

Delta Police are asking the public to come forward with any dashcam footage taken in the city on Highway 17 or Deltaport Way on the morning of June 13.

Police say the footage could be helpful in the investigation into the fatal collision which shut down Deltaport Way in mid-June for several hours. The crash — which saw two semi-trailer trucks collide with each other — caused a large fire and left one person dead.

The Delta Police Department is particularly interested in any footage captured between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The truck in question has a light blue cab and a dark blue container.

"There are reports this vehicle may have been driven erratically," said Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

"Additionally if there are any witnesses to the collision, or the events prior to the collision, who have not yet spoken with police, we encourage them to get in touch with us."

Witnesses and those with video who have not yet spoken to police are encouraged to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2019-13240.