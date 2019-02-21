B.C. Speaker releases 2nd report into officials' alleged 'flagrant' overspending in legislature

The Speaker of British Columbia's legislature has issued a rebutal of the explanation provided by Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz to his original report into the alleged misuse of taxpayer money by the two men.

Darryl Plecas provided the second report on the parliamentary spending scandal to the legislative assembly management committee (LAMC) Thursday afternoon.

All three House leaders agree on releasing everything publicly: previous responses from Lenz & James + new Plecas report, expected in minutes. Independent review will be done by retired Supreme Court Justice. For now, suspended officials remain on paid leave. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcleg</a> <a href="https://t.co/PcYfeZ5Ouk">pic.twitter.com/PcYfeZ5Ouk</a> —@CBCtanya

On Jan. 21, Plecas released a 76-page report alleging the pair fraudulently and fragrantly overspent on items such as expensive clothing, magazine subscriptions and a $3,200 wood-splitter.

​Following the original report, which was described by the Speaker's special adviser, Alan Mullen, as the 'tip of the iceberg' regarding abuses, both James and Lenz made a detailed defence of their actions.

James, in a 24-page response, said the Plecas report went out if its way to smear his character.

He said the report was not only inaccurate but illogical and he could not fathom why the Speaker would have approved his expenses if he harboured concerns about them.

Lenz, in a longer, 62-page statement, echoed the sentiment, adding he would be willing to return to his job and work with the Speaker.

He claimed the expenses he charged were legitimate and reasonable and that every trip he took was for important business purposes.

'Dignity and reputation of the Legislative Assembly'

The new report addresses those responses.

"These are very highly paid senior officers and the Legislature and the public are entitled to absolutely scrupulous conduct from them that does not undermine the trust placed in them, and the dignity and reputation of the Legislative Assembly," wrote Plecas in his rebuttal.

The second report reveals more questionable spending such as a whale watching trip to Washington state and more than $1,000 US for Seattle Mariners baseball tickets.

Both James and Lenz have been on paid administrative leave since being suspended on Nov. 20, 2018.

The committee agreed to release the report publicy, keep James and Lenz suspended and on paid leave and have an independent review of the allegations performed by a retired B.C. Supreme Court justice.

Plecas said he would now recuse himself from the proceedings.

Speaker Darryl Plecas speaking to media after LAMC meeting. His new report will be released publicly in about 30 min. Two suspended senior staff will remain on paid administrative leave pending further review. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcleg</a> <a href="https://t.co/JQRwCHc2gR">pic.twitter.com/JQRwCHc2gR</a> —@CBCtanya

"So much of the information was presented by myself. I think most people would say that ... I should step back, that it should be somebody other than me who's making comment," he told reporters.

A lawyer representing James and Lenz said that his clients had not received the new report. He argued to the committee that it should not be made public, before they had a chance to see and respond to it.

Lawyer here representing James & Lenz, says his clients have not received a copy of the new report from Speaker Darryl Plecas. He wants to make a case to LAMC to *not* have that report made public. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcleg</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rc9jT29sf9">pic.twitter.com/Rc9jT29sf9</a> —@CBCtanya

Mullen said that former legislature employees who witnessed wrongdoing — possibly by elected MLAs — are coming to the Speaker to share their concerns, and as more information becomes apparent, it will be released.

The RCMP is investigating the allegations against James and Lenz. Two special prosecutors have been appointed to assist in the case.