Speaker expected to reveal details about B.C. Legislature suspensions

All-party legislative assembly management committee meetings are usually as humdrum as their name.

Monday's promises to be different.

Nearly two months to the day after two senior officials were suspended and paraded out of the B.C. Legislature, House Speaker Darryl Plecas is expected to reveal more about what led to the decision to put the men on indefinite leave in the first place.

Police escorted Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz out of the provincial legislature in Victoria on Nov. 20.

B.C.'s Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz, centre, is escorted out of the legislature by security after he and Clerk of the House Craig James — two key officials at British Columbia's legislature — were placed on indefinite leave pending a criminal investigation on Nov. 20, 2018. (Dirk Meissner/Canadian Press)

Plecas had called the RCMP to investigate months earlier. He told the media he'd become aware of "certain activities" but didn't divulge much more other than to say it was a "criminal" matter and he needed time to prepare a report before revealing anything further.

On Dec. 6, Plecas promised to resign if a financial audit he's recommending doesn't back his handling of the controversy.

"I am completely confident — completely confident — that those audits will show that we have a lot of work to do here,'' he said then. "And if the outcome of those audits did not outrage the public, did not outrage taxpayers, did not make them throw up, I will resign as Speaker, and [Alan] Mullen will resign as well.''

Plecas hired Mullen, a former federal prison administrator and personal friend, as his special adviser last January. He also recently hired Wally Oppal, a retired judge and former B.C. attorney general, to offer legal advice.

James and Lenz have denied any wrongdoing.

On Nov. 26, the pair told reporters they were humiliated after being placed on administrative leave and they want their jobs and their reputations back. Both men said at the time they do not know what it is they are alleged to have done and offered to co-operate with the RCMP investigation.

Lenz, left, and James make a statement to media in Vancouver in November. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)

Two special prosecutors were appointed to oversee the police investigation on Oct. 1. The RCMP has said it is investigating staff at the legislature, but it has not said who is the subject of the probe or described the investigation as criminal in nature. The special prosecutors have declined comment.

Monday's LAMC meeting is set to begin at noon PT.