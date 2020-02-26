'They killed him for entertainment': Carson Crimeni's grandfather speaks out against bullying

When Carson Crimeni, 14, was taken from a Langley skate park by paramedics after overdosing on drugs last summer his grandfather says another teen posted a picture of the ambulance on social media with the caption, 'Carson almost died lol.'

But Carson Crimeni did die. And he left behind a grief-stricken grandfather who is now campaigning to try and prevent what happened to his frequently-bullied grandson from happening to any other child.

Darrel Crimeni said his grandson was given the drugs that killed him by older teenagers at the park that August night and instead of helping him, they mocked, filmed and posted his ordeal to social media.

"I think they killed him for entertainment," said Darrel Crimeni on The Early Edition Thursday.

Watch Darrel Crimeni describe Carson's last moments:

Older teens mocked the 14-year-old as he overdosed. 1:10

He said his grandson, who was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age and was incredibly friendly to everyone, had been bullied since elementary school but always told his grandfather it was "nothing he couldn't handle" and never complained.

Now, Darrel Crimeni is speaking up for his grandson who no longer can.

Feb. 26 is Pink Shirt Day, a countrywide event to spread awareness about bullying. To mark the occasion, Darrel Crimeni made and gave away dozens of shirts printed with the words 'Play and Be Kind 4 Carson.'

Darrel Crimeni made and gave away dozens of pink shirts printed with the words 'Play and Be Kind 4 Carson' to commemorate Feb. 26's Pink Shirt Day, a countrywide event to spread awareness about bullying. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"If it saves one person, it's worth it," he said. "It's got to stop and it should stop with Carson."

But for the loved ones left behind, the pain of losing Carson Crimeni will never stop.

"I think the shock is over and reality sets in," said Darrel Crimeni through tears. "You keep waiting for life to get back to normal but it doesn't."

Carson had long history of being bullied:

Carson Crimeni's grandfather said he was bullied since elementary school. 1:04

Family and friends of Carson Crimeni gathered on Feb. 21 to hang the late teen's jersey in the halls of the Langley, B.C., hockey rink where he once played.

The memorial display at Langley Sportsplex features a blue and yellow hockey jersey encased in a frame and an image of Crimeni as a young boy with the words "Play and Be Kind" written below.

A photo of Carson Crimeni is displayed at The Church of the Valley in Langley, British Columbia on Aug. 29, 2019 during his memorial service. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Darrel Crimeni said no one at the park with his grandson the night he died has been criminally charged and police say the decision lies with the Crown.

To hear the complete interview with Darrel Crimeni on The Early Edition tap here.