Ex-wife of child killer Allan Schoenborn dies

The ex-wife of Allan Schoenborn, the B.C. man who killed his three children, has died, according to a family spokesperson.

Dave Teixeira said on Twitter that Darcie Clarke, the mother of Kaitlyn, Max and Corden, died Thursday evening.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> DARCIE CLARKE, mother of Kaitlyn, Max & Corden passed away last evening. Since her 3 children were murdered by Allan Schoenborn, Darcie has been an advocate of victim rights. I ask media respect the family's privacy and no further comment will be made at this time. <a href="https://t.co/lS8NlqyYWP">pic.twitter.com/lS8NlqyYWP</a> —@davedotca

Schoenborn was convicted of killing his three children, aged five to 10, in a Merritt trailer home in 2008. In 2010, a judge ruled that he was not criminally responsible for their deaths because he was experiencing psychosis at the time.

In 2017, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled he did not meet the criteria for a high-risk accused designation.

That same year, the B.C. Review Board ruled that Schoenborn must stay at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam but could be allowed escorted visits into the community.

At the time, Clarke described the ruling as "horrible news" while writing on her website.

"I live in the Tri-Cities and I will now live in consistent fear," she wrote.