B.C. man sentenced to 18 years in prison after shooting Transit police officer

The man who shot a transit police officer twice at a SkyTrain station in Surrey, B.C., in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his offences.

Daon Glasgow, 38, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years behind bars for shooting Const. Josh Harms in the hand and arm on the Scott Road SkyTrain platform in January 2019.

A provincial court judge handed Glasgow an additional eight-year sentence for robbing a cannabis store in Vancouver three days before the shooting. A customer was shot in the leg during the robbery.

With credit for time served, Glasgow has 15 years and 10 months left to serve in prison.

Glasgow was convicted of aggravated assault in the 2019 shooting, along with three other charges — firing a gun with the intention of endangering the officer's life, reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a gun without a licence. He was acquitted of attempted murder.

Harms and his partner, Const. Chris Elvidge, were in plainclothes when they encountered Glasgow in the parking lot of the Scott Road station on the day of the shooting.

According to the case judgment last year, Glasgow was unlawfully at large from his halfway house and carrying a restricted firearm at the time. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the station, forced his way through the gates without paying, removed a blue hoodie he had been wearing and sat on a seat on the platform to wait for a train.

The officers tracked Glasgow to the platform. When Harms spotted Glasgow, he walked toward him with one arm out, saying something like "hey police," according to the judgment.

Glasgow fired. Two bullets hit Harms — one in the right arm, the other in his left hand.

The shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain Station on Jan. 30, 2019, prompted a manhunt for Glasgow. He was arrested five days later. (Curtis Kreklau)

Investigators were able to identify Glasgow from surveillance footage, and he was arrested five days later. Harms required surgery to remove the bullet from his right arm, but was eventually able to return to work.

Transit police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton said the sentence Wednesday was "another step in the process of healing" for the force.

"It's been a long journey for Cst. Josh Harms," he said in a tweet.