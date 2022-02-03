RCMP seek witnesses after B.C. martial arts trainer charged with sexual exploitation of student

RCMP are seeking witnesses after sexual exploitation charges were approved against a 34-year-old Coquitlam man who police say taught young female martial arts students for several years at a studio in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved two charges of sexual exploitation against Danyal Bahramfar on Jan. 21.

Bahramfar is also known to use the name Daniel Golkar in a professional and personal capacity, police said. He had been working as a mixed martial arts trainer and is accused of sexually exploiting a female youth for several years during training sessions dating back to 2016.

To advance the investigation, police have released a picture of Bahramfar in case there are other witnesses or victims who want to come forward, according to a statement from the Ridge Meadows RCMP on Thursday.

Police first received information about the allegations in October of last year, when they say witness statements indicated Bahramfar may have interacted with other female gym members.

Police say Bahramfar had also been teaching group self-defence classes throughout the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251, with reference file number 2021-20523.