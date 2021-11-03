Man shot dead in Maple Ridge had no links to gang conflict, investigators say

Homicide investigators have identified a man who was shot and killed in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Monday, hoping to generate tips from the victim's friends and family.

A statement said RCMP were called to a rural area of the city on 102 Avenue just after 6:40 p.m. PT after someone reported shots fired. First responders arrived and found a man who'd been shot.

He later died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since identified the man as Daniel William Delmark, 57. Officers said he lived in Maple Ridge, was not known to police and didn't have any connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"We are still determining what transpired," said IHIT Sgt. David Lee. "It is extremely important that the friends or associates of Mr. Delmark reach out and contact us."

Investigators are looking for surveillance camera footage or dashcam video from anybody who was in the Lougheed Highway area or near 100 and 102 Avenue around 264 Street between 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday.

The coroner is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.