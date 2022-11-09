Jury makes 7 recommendations after inquest into shooting of man who stabbed police officer
Jury calls for a review of how appointments to mental health clinics are scheduled
Better training for staff selling firearms and a better process for booking mental-health appointments are among the recommendations being made by a jury that examined a 2016 police shooting in Vancouver.
The coroners' inquest probed the November 2016 death of Daniel Rintoul, who attacked and stabbed a staff member, tried to steal a gun from a gun case and took a hostage at a Canadian Tire in the east of the city.
The 38-year-old man was shot nine times after repeatedly stabbing one of the officers who was trying to arrest him.
One of the jury's recommendations calls for a review of how appointments to mental health clinics are scheduled and says appointments should be set up before a patient is discharged from hospital.
The jury says retail staff selling firearms should be given emergency preparedness training and weapons cases should be impenetrable.
The jury heard emotional testimony from two officers on scene, including the one who was stabbed. It recommended Vancouver police review mental health supports for its members.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. investigated the shooting and cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing, agreeing that Rintoul "posed a threat of deadly force" to police and members of the public.
