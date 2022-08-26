Date set for coroners' inquest into fatal 2016 shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire

A public inquest into the death of a man shot by police following a violent confrontation at an East Vancouver store will begin this fall.

Daniel Peter Rintoul, 38, was shot nine times by police on Nov. 10, 2016 after a violent confrontation with store customers, staff, and officers outside a Canadian Tire.

The inquest will begin on Oct. 31, 2022 at Burnaby Coroners' Court.

Rintoul had attempted to rob the gun section of the store, held an elderly customer hostage at knifepoint and stabbed both an employee and a police officer.

An investigation by B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) concluded in 2019 and cleared all officers involved in the shooting of wrongdoing.

IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said the decision by officers to shoot Rintoul had been both reasonable and necessary.

During the upcoming public inquest, presiding coroner Susan Barth along with a jury will hear from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death.

The Jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths but will not make any conclusions about legal responsibility related to Rintoul's death.