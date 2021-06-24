'Dangerous' long-lasting heat wave headed for B.C., Environment Canada warns
Heat warnings cover most of the province, with highs of 40 C in hot spots
Almost all of B.C. is now under a heat warning, as forecasters are warning of dangerously high temperatures lasting until next week.
The warnings from Environment Canada cover most of the province except for pockets in the northwest, southeast, and along the Central Coast and west coast of Vancouver Island.
Daytime highs of up to 40 C are in the forecast for B.C.'s hottest spots in the southern Interior and are expected to last from Friday until Tuesday in what meteorologists are calling a "dangerous long duration heat wave."
In many parts of the province, temperatures aren't expected to dip below 20 C, even at night.
"The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions," the warnings read.
In Metro Vancouver, highs of up to 38 C are expected over the next few days.
Environment Canada says the heat wave is the result of an "exceptionally strong" ridge of high pressure.
They're advising British Columbians to drink plenty of water, stay in cool places and check in on older relatives and neighbours.
