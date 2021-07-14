Body of missing fisherman found in Fraser River

After two months of searching, the body of a missing B.C. fisherman has been found.

A spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP confirmed that Damian Dutrisac's body was found on the shores of a gravel quarry in the Upper Sumas Mountain area along the Fraser River.

Dutrisac went missing May 7, when he was fishing with a friend and the anchor of their boat became snagged, sending both men into the Sumas River.

The friend swam to a small island, where he waited an hour to flag down a boat for help.

Search parties and fishing boats searched the Fraser River, between Chilliwack and Mission for weeks.

RCMP say the BC Coroners Service continues to investigate.

Dustrisac's fiance, Karyssa Mclean, thanked those who helped in the search over the past several weeks in a Facebook post.

"For me this was all very bitter sweet," she wrote.

"I knew this day would be a difficult one for me. I knew it was going to happen soon. I didn't know it was going to hit me harder the second time. With closure comes a lot of intense feelings I have inside. It all became real and official. A part of me that couldn't heal may have a chance now. It's going to be a very long road ahead of me."