Pandemic rules force daughter to leave her mother's side at Vancouver care home

After more than a month of sleeping on the floor beside her 97-year-old mother's bed, Dale Edwards is going home.

But she doesn't want to.

Edwards, 71, moved into Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver on March 15, just before the senior's facility introduced a ban on visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards shares a room with her mother, Diana Edwards, and Diana's elderly roommate, dozing off every night on a thin, burgundy mat that she spreads out between their beds.

"I can make a nest anywhere," she said.

"That's what I've done here and it's worked fine."

Edwards had hoped to continue to care for her mother until the end of April, but she says her application to be exempted from the facility's visitation rules has been rejected by Vancouver Coastal Health.

Dale Edwards has been sleeping on a mat on the floor of her mother's room for a month. (CBC)

She says she has taken every precaution imaginable during the pandemic — she hasn't been outside in 30 days and she hasn't left her mother's floor in several weeks.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported at the facility.

Diana has dementia and constipation issues, and Edwards fears her overall health will rapidly decline if she isn't around to care for her.

"It is really hard for me," she said. "It makes a big difference when I can be in the room with her and put on some of her favourite music."

When Edwards spoke with CBC news via FaceTime on Thursday afternoon, she planned to leave the facility by the end of the day at VCH's request.



In an emailed statement, VCH says visitor restrictions are in place due to a public health order and "a very limited number of exceptions will be granted in exceptional cases."



"Vancouver Coastal Health understands the importance of visits from family and loves ones to our long-term care residents," says the statement. "We appreciate everyone's support in keeping our most vulnerable population safe at this time."

Dale wraps Diana Edwards in a blanket so that she doesn't catch a chill when they open the window for fresh air. (Dale Edwards)

Caring for mom

Edwards says the staff at Point Grey Private Hospital have been wonderful to her mother, but they're busy and can't provide the same level of personal interaction that she can.

Dr. Winona Rowat, who was the family's physician for decades and is still a close friend, says Diana's condition seems to have improved since her daughter moved into her room.

"She would often repeat the last few words of a sentence, which is true of a lot of older people with dementia, but she's acting more appropriately and she's more verbal," Rowat said.

"You can see that she's really enjoying having the support of her daughter there."

Edwards says she'll still be able to have daily video chats with her mother via FaceTime, but it won't be the same.

She says she understands why she is being ordered to leave the facility but she's disappointed with VCH's decision.

"You need to follow the rules and they're trying to just follow the protocol, but there are exceptions in every part of life," she said.

"This is a crisis and there should be an exception."

