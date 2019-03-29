Vancouver transportation planning manager injured in hit and run

A goal for many urban transportation planners is to make it possible to get around the city efficiently and safely — whether it's by car, bus, bicycle or on foot.

But Vancouver manager of transportation planning, Dale Bracewell, learned first-hand just how risky the roads can be for cyclists on Thursday.

Bracewell was cycling downtown when he was knocked to the ground by a motorist in an alleged hit and run.

He posted details of the incident and updates throughout the day on Twitter.

"Today, this was so real as an aggressive driver knocked me over while I was biking to work," Bracewell tweeted. "I'm in the hospital right now. getting X-rays. I still am in shock that a driver did something like this. Thx to all who cared for me after the car knocked me over."

Micki & all other media - sorry by I naively thought I had no broken bones & most certainly wasn’t expecting to learn I need surgery ASAP. I’m going to focus on recovery & yet appreciate any media coverage you give towards helping remember that our roads are to be shared by all. —@Dale_Bracewell

Vancouver police confirmed the incident in an email, without naming the city planner.

"Just after 9 a.m. this morning, a 46-year-old-man from North Vancouver was cycling eastbound in the curb lane on West Georgia Street," said Const. Jason Doucette.

"As the cyclist approached Thurlow Street, he was struck by a vehicle, causing the cyclist to flip over his handlebars and fall to the ground," he said. "Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the cyclist. The vehicle was last seen turning south on Thurlow Street."

Doucette said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information call the VPD at 604-717-3321.

Plenty of sympathy on Twitter

Meanwhile, many people responded to Bracewell's posts online with notes of sympathy.

UBC economist Tom Davidoff wrote, "Eye of the Tiger. Sorry to hear about this."

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Dale_Bracewell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dale_Bracewell</a>, Manager of Transportation Planning, City of Vancouver, a courageous proactive advocate for safe streets for all users is in hospital this morning with a fractured elbow, knocked off his bike by an... <a href="https://t.co/OS2cCwFKFk">https://t.co/OS2cCwFKFk</a> —@1sidewalkballet

Vancouver's former chief planner, Brent Toderian, posted, "this is Vancouver's Manager of Transportation Planning, a tireless champion for safer biking infrastructure in our city."

On Thursday afternoon, Bracewell posted that he was home from the hospital but will require surgery on his elbow as soon as possible.

"Unlike my elbow, my passion for improving the quality and safer mobility for all is not broken," he wrote.

"Not one of [my] best days but hoping my story spurs on more safety progress," Bracewell wrote in another tweet.

