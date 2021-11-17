Flooding in B.C. testing 'resilience' of dairy farmers, says association

Farmers in southern British Columbia are coming together to save livestock as parts of the Fraser Valley remain under water from devastating flooding, says a member of the association that represents the province's dairy farmers.

Holger Schwichtenberg, chair of the board for the B.C. Dairy Association, says he is not sure how many farmers are working to move their milking cows, but they are reaching out to each other to help rescue the animals.

He said 25 to 30 cows were being transported to his own farm in Agassiz on Tuesday from another farm in the Fraser Valley, east of Vancouver.

"This is an example of an industry coming together when things really get ugly,'' Schwichtenberg said. "We're doing the best that we can with the situation that we've been handed and it's a tough one.''

Farmers and community members, some on a jet ski, helped rescue around 50 stranded cattle from a farm in Abbotsford, British Columbia, after heavy rains swept the western Canadian province, causing widespread flooding, landslides, and road closures <a href="https://t.co/j9MCbdUzmd">https://t.co/j9MCbdUzmd</a> <a href="https://t.co/R5qaXaX2oe">pic.twitter.com/R5qaXaX2oe</a> —@Reuters

Moving livestock is time consuming and stressful for the animals and people involved.

"You've got trucks, you've got neighbours, you've got whoever's got a pickup truck or something to haul cattle in and you start moving them to higher ground or you've made arrangements to get them off site,'' Schwichtenberg said.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun detailed some of the farm animal rescue efforts happening in his Fraser Valley community during a news conference where he announced an evacuation order for 1,100 homes in the Sumas Prairie area.

Braun said Tuesday he witnessed residents using powerboats to haul cows out of flooded barns. People were trying to put calves into boats and trudging through cold water to make sure animals weren't left behind, he said.

A man struggles to rescue a stranded cow from a farm Tuesday after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford., B.C. (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

"They want to protect their animals. Many would give their lives for their animals,'' Braun told reporters. "It breaks my heart to see what's happening to those farmers.''

The mayor said he's also concerned that livestock feed could run out.

"We have thousands and thousands of dairy cows on that prairie.''

Schwichtenberg had yet to hear of any animal losses, but he said this week's flooding has put a strain on the industry, which is still reeling from a disastrous summer.

"We had a long, hot summer. We had a very poor growing season unless you had irrigation, the ongoing effects of COVID, and now we have this situation,'' he said. "It's testing the resilience of dairy farmers, that's for sure.''

On Wednesday, the B.C. Milk Marketing Board issued a statement saying due to road conditions, milk will not be picked up until further notice from milk producers in the following locations:

All producers in the B.C. Interior.

Abbotsford and Chilliwack, east of Sumas Way.

Agassiz, east of the mudslide at Mountain Harrison Way.

Prince George, Bulkey Valley and Smithers.

Creston and Kootenay regions of the province.

Producers in the affected areas are being asked to dispose of any milk waiting for pick-up by emptying it into manure pits. The board does not know when pick-up will resume.

Anyone placed under evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

To find an evacuation centre close to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Road conditions can be checked at DriveBC.