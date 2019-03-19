New
Hot flash: 32 daily temperature records broken across B.C. on Monday
The heat wave is expected to break more records in many parts of the province over the next couple of days.
The unseasonable heat wave hitting most parts of B.C. saw 32 maximum daytime temperature records tumble for the date of March 18.
In Chilliwack, a 122-year-old record of 20 C set in 1896 fell with the mercury reaching 22.8 C on Monday.
Fort Nelson's record of 10.6 C set in 1960 was smashed when the temperature climbed to 16.6 C.
Some of the notable other record-breaking locations:
- Squamish area: 23.5 C — old record 18 C set in 1996 (records began in 1960)
- Victoria Harbour: 17.1 C — old record 14.6 C set in 2016 (records began in 1874)
- Sechelt area: 18 C — old record 14 C set in 1981 (records began in 1956)
- Muncho Lake area: 13.9 C — old record 10 C set in 1995 (records began in 1970)
- Clinton area: 12.4 C — old record 7.9 C set in 2007 (records began in 1973)
- Cassiar area: 10.3 C — old record 6 C set in 1981 (records began in 1954)
The warm weather will continue as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place over B.C..
More single-day records are expected to fall Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures on the South Coast reaching into the high teens and low 20s, a good 7-10 C above the seasonal norm.
