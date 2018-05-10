Dad accused of punching soccer mom during kid's game avoids trial

From the soccer pitch to the courtroom, two parents were set to square off against each other Monday morning in North Vancouver Provincial Court, but a last minute time out between the Crown and defence saw it called down.

On March 16, 2019, 42-year-old Jan Nizaar Ali of Surrey was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly punching 45-year old Stephanie Griffiths of North Vancouver in the face.

But after some back and forth in the hallways of the North Vancouver courthouse Monday, the two sides came to a compromise of sorts. Ali has admitted to causing fear and has agreed not to come near Griffiths for three months.

Ali and Griffiths were at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver watching their sons play soccer last March.

Griffith's son plays for the West Vancouver FCs while Ali's son plays for Surrey's B.C. Tigers.

According to West Vancouver police, the fight happened after Griffiths apparently picked up a game ball that had rolled out of bounds. Witnesses say Ali appeared to believe Griiffiths was trying to run out the clock.

At the time of the spat, the game had two minutes left and the Surrey Tigers were winning the match 2-0.

As tensions escalated, Griffiths was punched in the jaw. She also alleges Ali began swearing at her 16-year-old daughter, as she rushed to her mother's defence.

When police arrived at the park, they found a group of parents blocking Ali's vehicle from leaving the sports field.

The agreement between parties means Ali, who has no previous criminal record, won't be left with one, however, B.C. Soccer is conducting its own investigation.

Its disciplinary committee will be tasked with determining whether he should be banned from local soccer fields for life.