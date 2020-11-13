Cypress Mountain opens for the winter season

Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver is officially open for the ski and snowboard season as people living in the Lower Mainland search for activities they can safely enjoy outside.

The mountain opened at 10 a.m. Friday after a few days of snowfall earlier in the week. The parking lot outside the main lodge was soon packed to the brim, with a physically-distanced lineup quickly forming at the bottom of the lifts.

There will be fewer lift tickets available for sale during peak periods this season, the resort said, in order to manage capacity and ensure physical distancing remains possible. Tickets and rentals must also be pre-purchased online.

Masks and face coverings are required at the resort at all times, except while eating or skiing and snowboarding down the hill.

Winter sports and other outdoor activities are expected to see a surge in popularity this season, as camping and hiking saw over the summer, with people looking for things to do while indoor options are restricted during the pandemic.

Other North Shore mountains, like Grouse and Seymour, have not yet set opening dates. Whistler/Blackcomb is expected to open for the winter season on Nov. 26.

Skier and snowboarders line up on opening day at Cypress Mountain. (Ben Nelms/CBC)