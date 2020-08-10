Cyclist with a handgun shot stranger on street in Prince George, B.C., say RCMP

An armed man on a bicycle shot a stranger early Thursday morning in the northern B.C. city of Prince George, say RCMP.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital with one gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

The man was shot on a residential street in a neighborhood near downtown Prince George at about 2:15 a.m. after three men on foot encountered two men on bicycles.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says the two groups got in to a "verbal interaction" and at least one of the two cyclists pulled out a handgun and fired at the others.

Police don't believe the two groups knew each other.

Several neighbours called police to report the gunfire.

RCMP are investigating two gun crimes in the city in just 2 days. (CBC)

It was the second time in two days that officers responded to reports of shots fired in Prince George.

Drive by shooting targeted house with kids inside

In the first incident about six kilometres away, police were called to a drive-by shooting in a neighbourhood of apartments and duplexes at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say that shooting targeted a family home with three children inside, but no one was injured.

"Unfortunately, parents are targeted, and children are affected by that," said Douglass.

RCMP say there's no evidence these two crimes were related, but they're continuing to investigate.