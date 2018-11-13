15-year-old cyclist dies after collision with van in Port Alberni

A 15-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by a van in Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend.

The teenager was struck at the intersection of Dunbar Street and 10 Avenue around 6:20 p.m. PT on Friday. RCMP said he suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said it was a "tragic" loss for the community of 17,000.

"As a mother, my heart breaks for the family and friends of this young man. A loss like this affects so many in a small town like ours," Minions wrote on Facebook.

"I know that the people of this community will come together, as we always do in challenging times, and support this family in whatever way we can. I hope that all the people who knew and loved this young man are surrounded by friends and family during this difficult time."

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the teen's death.